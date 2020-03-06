Spokane patient tests negative for COVID-19, Health District says

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed that a Spokane patient under investigation for COVID-19 has tested negative for the virus.

The person had an unspecified connection to Gonzaga University, and was in self-isolation pending test results.

According to the Health District, a person under investigation (PUI) becomes monitored after traveling to high-risk countries or being in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of now, Spokane no longer has any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says that the risk for contracting the virus remains low, but encourages the following steps to keep people virus-free:

  • Stay home when sick
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Wash your hands often and for 20 seconds
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces
  • Have backup plans—like working from home
  • Consult the CDC’s travel guide if you plan on traveling

