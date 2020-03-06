Spokane patient tests negative for COVID-19, Health District says

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed that a Spokane patient under investigation for COVID-19 has tested negative for the virus.

The person had an unspecified connection to Gonzaga University, and was in self-isolation pending test results.

According to the Health District, a person under investigation (PUI) becomes monitored after traveling to high-risk countries or being in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of now, Spokane no longer has any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says that the risk for contracting the virus remains low, but encourages the following steps to keep people virus-free:

Stay home when sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands often and for 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face

Clean and disinfect surfaces

Have backup plans—like working from home

Consult the CDC’s travel guide if you plan on traveling

