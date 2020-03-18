Spokane Parks & Rec closing, postponing programs; parks, natural areas stay open

Connor Sarles
Posted:
by Connor Sarles
Manito Park’s Japanese garden officially back open
Spokane Parks and Recreation
Credit: Spokane Parks and Recreation

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is closing and postponing programs citywide to fight the spread of the coronavirus, but all parks and natural areas remain open.

Parks & Rec is making the changes in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency orders and the Spokane Regional Health District.

There are several changes being made to other events and locations:

  • Golf courses are temporarily closed while social distancing/sanitation measurse are put in place; courses will likely reopen soon
  • Riverfront Park attractions are closed through March; park space is still open
  • Recreation programs through April 24 are postponed; programs through June have paused registration
  • Riverfront Park events/activities through April 24 are postponed
  • Gatherings of 10+ people anticipated will be postponed; third-party events exceeding 10+ using Riverfront Park space will be rescheduled
  • Indoor/Outdoor space reservations will be postponed; future reservations temporarily suspended
    Community and senior centers are closed

All natural areas, except for the Gaiser Conservatory at Manito Park, remain open. Parks & Rec urge that people follow the CDC’s guidelines on minimizing germ spread.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.