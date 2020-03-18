Spokane Parks & Rec closing, postponing programs; parks, natural areas stay open

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Spokane Parks and Recreation Credit: Spokane Parks and Recreation

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is closing and postponing programs citywide to fight the spread of the coronavirus, but all parks and natural areas remain open.

Parks & Rec is making the changes in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency orders and the Spokane Regional Health District.

There are several changes being made to other events and locations:

Golf courses are temporarily closed while social distancing/sanitation measurse are put in place; courses will likely reopen soon

Riverfront Park attractions are closed through March; park space is still open

Recreation programs through April 24 are postponed; programs through June have paused registration

Riverfront Park events/activities through April 24 are postponed

Gatherings of 10+ people anticipated will be postponed; third-party events exceeding 10+ using Riverfront Park space will be rescheduled

Indoor/Outdoor space reservations will be postponed; future reservations temporarily suspended

Community and senior centers are closed

All natural areas, except for the Gaiser Conservatory at Manito Park, remain open. Parks & Rec urge that people follow the CDC’s guidelines on minimizing germ spread.

