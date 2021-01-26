Spokane Parks offering BOGO SkyRide tickets, themed light show for Valentine’s Day

The City of Spokane Photo courtesy of The City of Spokane (my.spokanecity.org)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Valentine’s Day is approaching and if you are looking for something to do with your sweetie, look no further.

Spokane Parks and Recreation has come up with the “Sweetheart Special” which will allow you to spend time with your partner, while also keeping a safe distance from others.

The parks department is offering a buy one, get one free special at the Numerica SkyRide. Take a ride between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and do not forget to mention the “Sweetheart Special” at the cashier counter.

After your ride, you can get a free professional photo taken on the Pavilion Elevated Experience. This is offered from 4 to 6 p.m. and will be available by digital download through a link provided on-site. Photos will be taken on a first come, first serve basis, meaning no reservations are required.

At sunset, end your date with an evening stroll and enjoy classic love songs under the Valentine’s Day-themed Pavilion light show.

