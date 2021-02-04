Spokane Parks Board considering partnership with local food trucks for park concessions

The Park Bench Cafe in Manito Park is now open. (Courtesy: Manito Park Facebook page)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The pandemic could change what you eat in local parks in the coming years, especially because of the success of one local café.

This past summer, the locally-owned Ben and Jerry’s franchise took over operations at the Park Bench Café in Manito Park. As a result, the café earned almost $80,000 more than it did in 2019.

The Park Board is now discussing the possibility of ending its contract with a hospitality company to provide all of the park concessions.

They are looking at working with local food trucks and doing more to provide local products in area parks.

