Spokane Parks Board considering partnership with local food trucks for park concessions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The pandemic could change what you eat in local parks in the coming years, especially because of the success of one local café.
This past summer, the locally-owned Ben and Jerry’s franchise took over operations at the Park Bench Café in Manito Park. As a result, the café earned almost $80,000 more than it did in 2019.
The Park Board is now discussing the possibility of ending its contract with a hospitality company to provide all of the park concessions.
They are looking at working with local food trucks and doing more to provide local products in area parks.
