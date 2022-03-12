Spokane Parks and Rec spring activity guide now available online

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for some fun things to do this spring, Spokane’s Parks and Recreation program has you covered.

The Spokane Spring Activity Guide has indoor and outdoor activities for all ages to enjoy. There are opportunities to participate in a variety of sports, like archery, lawn bowling, yoga, Esports, and much, much more. There’s also a new Spring Volleyball League that takes place in The Podium this year!

Many activities are also headed to the Corbin Art Center and Riverfront Park. There’ll be lots of athletic, wellness and enrichment programs, along with therapeutic recreation services for those with disabilities.

This year, the guide is only available online. You can peruse all the available spring activities here.

