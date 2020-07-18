Spokane Parks and Rec. releases ‘Mid-Summer Activity Guide’

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pools may be closed and access to parks may be limited, but there are still plenty of activities for your and your kids to enjoy this summer.

Spokane Parks and Recreation has put together a Mid-Summer Activity Guide, so families can still safely enjoy the summer.

Activities listed include kids camps, youth specialty camps, water recreation, outdoor adventuring, and more.

The kids camps are held at the Corbin Art Center throughout summer and are catered for children ages 3-5. Activities range from a rodeo, to learning about insects, to making volcanoes.

Youth specialty camps are aimed for children 6-11. Activities include designing mythical creatures, treasure hunting, nature hikes, and more.

The guide also lists a variety of outdoor adventures, ranging from kayaking, to paddle boarding, to hiking at regional lakes and trailheads.

All activities listed by Parks and Rec. are designed with socials distancing and safety protocols in mind in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can view the full guide HERE.

