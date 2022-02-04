Spokane Parks and Rec receives $133k for outdoor youth programs

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Parks and Recreation received $133,000 in funding to create more outdoor youth programs this summer.

The money comes from Spokane’s Summer Experiences and Enrichment for Kids (SEEK) Fund. The SEEK program provides outdoor summer programs for K-12 youth who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awarded funds will go towards three different summer programs. A majority of the funding will go towards the “Youth Summer Recreation Access for All” program, which will give scholarships for summer camps, art classes, and many other outdoor recreation programs. The total cost of the program is $68,701.

Spokane Parks and Rec will dedicate $26,500 for field trip programs of Riverfront Park. The remaining $37,694 will go towards guided outdoor tours for the city’s youth community centers.

“It’s so important for us to offer healthy, safe outdoor recreation activities for the young people in our community, and the SEEK funding allows us to reach even more Spokane-area youth with these classes, camps, and outings,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation.

You can find more details on the SEEK fund here.

READ: Parts of Palouse Falls State Park permanently closed due to safety concerns

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.