Spokane Parks and Rec provides update on open service

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In an email sent out on March 30, Spokane Parks and Recreation updated what department services remain open during the stay home, stay healthy order.

Spaces still open include open spaces in parks, natural areas, pathways, and trails.

Closed amenities involve play structures, golf courses, basketball courts, skate parks, sports field, and tennis courts.

RELATED: Bureau of Land Management closes Central Washington rec areas

Parents and children may kick a soccer ball or shoot hoops together, but pick-up games remain banned.

Spokane Parks and Recreation reminds residents to practice social distancing guidelines and choose spaces close to home.

RELATED: WA State Parks, DNR close all state-managed parks, trailheads, recreational areas

RELATED: Washington Parks and Rec closes all state parks, wildlife areas

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.