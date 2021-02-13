Spokane Parks and Rec. opening registration for some activities under Phase 2

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation is preparing to bring back more activities with Phase 2.

In an update Saturday, the department said it’s in the process of hiring more staff to help with operations. Governor Inslee’s announcement that the Eastern Region is ready to progress means sports competitions considered low and moderate in risk can resume. High-risk sports are also allowed to resume at 25% capacity.

Knowing this, the parks department says you can now register for cornhole. Registration for adult flag football opens Monday.

Parks and Rec. is still in the process of figuring out registration for activities like softball.

“Our Spring Activity Guide will reflect many of these new and expanded options, while still offering many Phase 1 options if our region were to roll back,” it reads in a release.

That guide is set to be released in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, field rentals are now available for low and moderate-risk sports. Synthetic turf fields are available now, according to the release, and grass fields will be available as soon as April 1.

Riverfront Park is also preparing to open attractions, like the Looff Carrousel. Parks and Rec. says more information about that will be released soon.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.