Spokane Parks and Rec. now limiting park capacity to slow COVID-19 spread

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Elenee Dao

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you plan on enjoying the sun at a regional park, make sure you get there early.

Spokane County Parks and Recreation is limiting the amount of people who can visit parks and lake sites at once, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was made Thursday based on talks with Spokane Regional Health District.

Liberty Lake Park is just one that will operate at limited capacity. Parks and Rec. says the location is popular because of its beach access.

In fact, it reached capacity by 11:30 on Saturday, as people flocked to the beach to enjoy the warm weather.

The park filled up at 11:30. It’s only first come, first serve. So, no reservations unless it’s for camping. There is no set number on the capacity; They’re just keeping an eye on the parking lots. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Mbmyjfwsdz — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) July 18, 2020

Park officials say there is no set number on capacity, but they will no longer allow cars to park in the overflow area. Instead, they will consider the park full when its two main parking lots reach capacity.

The park runs on a first come, first served basis, but you can make a reservation for camping. Learn more HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.