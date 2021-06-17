Spokane parking ticket fines to increase near end of June

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you get a parking ticket and it looks higher than you expect, well that’s because parking violation fines are going to increase in Spokane at the end of June.

The City of Spokane said those who get a parking ticket on or after June 28 should not be surprised to see it to be more than it used to be.

They said the 2019 Downtown Parking Study recommended increasing fines because the current ones for getting a ticket were not high enough to change behaviors.

The city added that parking tickets are a way to adjust parking behaviors and encourage safety, describing on their website how “if people have positive habits, parking naturally becomes easy, convenient and accessible for everyone.”

Learn more about Spokane’s Municipal Code for on-street parking.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.