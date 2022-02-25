Spokane parking meter renovations allowing for free street parking for now

by Will Wixey

Credit: City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is preparing to upgrade its public parking meters soon, but in the meantime, you can park for free!

The City of Spokane announced the installation of new parking meters coming in the spring. It’s are replacing old meters that used outdated technology. The city says if you see a meter that’s bagged up, that means it’s offline and not operational.

Most of the meters with clear plastic bags on them have signs below them, reading “Change is Coming.” For now, you will not get fined for parking next to these meters, but they are expected to be fully operational between April and June.

There is also a 24-hour rule in place. That means a car cannot be parked in front of an offline meter for more than 24 hours without moving. And once the meters are installed, parking rates and enforcement resume as normal.

The city hopes the new meters will make parking easy, accessible, convenient, and affordable too, that is until they go online.

