Spokane parents cope with school closures

Ariana Lake

SPOKANE, Wash.– Families in Washington are trying to figure out how to transform their homes into schools for the next several weeks. On Friday, Governor Jay Inslee ordered all Washington schools to close Tuesday through the end of April.

Spokane Public Schools had a transition day Monday for parents to pick up anything their child would need, including homework. Michael Dickson’s son attends Sheridan Elementary School in East Central Spokane. He said while this does put pressure on his family, he believes it’s a necessary change.

“I was more worried about everyone’s health compared to them learning something. They can do that. They have online stuff these days that they didn’t have when we were kids,” Dickson said.

Teachers spent the weekend getting creative with lesson plans to hand off to parents. They need to make sure homework is suitable for kids no matter what access to technology they have.

SPS said in a press release Saturday that it will check out laptops to some students based on need and availability. Community partners are expected to partner to provide wifi hotspots.

The district also said it would distribute grab-and-go meals every weekday at sites throughout the city. The breakfast and lunch program is open to all District 81 students starting Thursday, March 19. Here is a list of locations.

Overall, Dickson thinks SPS is doing a good job keeping parents informed.

“It’s last notice, so they’re doing what they can to notify everyone as quickly as possible, so I appreciate that,” Dickson said.

Parents aren’t the only ones having to come to terms with these changes. Regal Elementary School Principal Tricia Kannberg got a little emotional during a meeting with teachers Sunday night.

“One of the hardest things for me was on Saturday, in the midst of all this planning, was a sudden awareness of the fact that I was not going to see our students for eight weeks,” Kannberg said.

While so many people are in limbo, Dickson said he hopes that parents will do their best and take time to remember what matters.

“We’ve gotta do what we’ve gotta do as parents because before they had school, it was us teaching our kids and we need to remember that,” Dickson said.

