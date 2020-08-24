Spokane outdoors nonprofits to get $16K in grant funding from REI

SPOKANE, Wash. — REI has donated $6 million in grants to outdoor recreation areas and nonprofit groups across the country, and Spokane organizations are getting a big chunk of that money.

According to REI, more than 400 partners have received grant money to help them maintain hiking trails, parks, campgrounds and more.

This comes as, according to a Kampgrounds of America report, shows that the COVID-19 pandemic is getting more people outdoors and into the many recreational areas around the U.S.

“Taking care of the outdoors is more important than ever as many of our favorite parks, trails and wilderness areas are seeing more and more use,” said REI Foundation board president Marc Berejka. “As we continue to look to these outdoor spaces for health and solace in these challenging times, it’s important that we also give back.”

Some of Spokane’s organizations are getting a combined total of $16,600 in grants.

Bower Climbing Coalition will get $9,000 to make improvements to Deep Creek trailhead, Friends of the Bluff will get $1,500 to support the High Drive Bluff Park, Inland Northwest Land Conservancy will get $1,600 for the Rimrock to Riverside Trail project and the Washington Trails Association will receive $4,500 to support Mount Spokane State Park.

“National Forests will continue to be a large and important part of this effort but broadening the scope of this investment allows us to touch more of the places our members are passionate about,” said Berejka.

