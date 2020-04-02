Spokane orthopedic clinic easing stress on local hospitals

SPOKANE, Wash. — All it takes is one snap of the bone for those at-home workouts to turn into a trip to the emergency room.

But, instead of that trip to the hospital, you can head to the Northwest Orthopedic Specialists clinic. The office has expanded its three facilities in Spokane to take urgent care orthopedic patients.

“Patients who are healthy and simply need to seek orthopedic care can actually come in and be seen in a safe healthy environment,” CEO Quinanna Robins said.

They’re only taking healthy patients and only operating on emergency procedures.

“Anything that would get worse if we were to wait a two-week time frame,” Dr. Khalid Shirzad said.

That could be a fractured bone or a torn tendon. They’re also treating patients in the comfort of their own home with the help of some technology.

The appointments are quick and followed up with an actual doctor’s visit if it’s an emergency.

“Surprisingly, the patients really enjoy it,” Shirzad said. “It ends up being more on their time, their in their living room or their kitchen.”

