Spokane officers shoot armed robbery suspect during traffic stop

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect wanted for a string of armed robberies at three Spokane cell phone stores was shot by police late Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in Northeast Spokane at the corner of North Crestline and East Courtland.

Spokane Police Assistant Chief Justin Lundgren said the suspect refused to cooperate during a traffic stop and was armed with a pistol. The female driver got out of the car but the male suspect remained inside.

Lundgren said officers tried to deescalate the situation and members of the SWAT team were called in to assist.

At one point, two officers fired at the suspect. SWAT medics provided medical attention and the suspect was taken to the hospital. Lundgren said the man is expected to survive.

According to police, the suspect also had a Department of Corrections warrant out for his arrest.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.