Spokane officer shot, suspect killed near Broadway and Dyer

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Police officer was shot while trying to make an arrest at the corner of Broadway Ave and Dyer in Spokane Valley on Friday.

Police Chief Craig Meidl said Airway Heights Police received an initial report of an attempted carjacking on Thursday. The suspect reportedly displayed a gun and AHPD officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle shortly after.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, led police on pursuit, but AHPD officers stopped due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

Spokane Police officers then located the suspect vehicle again Thursday night and initiated another pursuit. Officers again stopped due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

A member of the Police Anti-Crime team located the suspect vehicle for a third time on Friday morning. When they tried to stop it, the suspect drove away again.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle. Meidl said that at some point during the incident, the vehicle was found at the Rodeway Inn on E. Broadway.

Meidl said officers moved in and both an officer and the suspect fired shots. They were both struck; the officer was injured and remains in stable condition, but the suspect was killed.

A woman has also been arrested by police. We’re about to hear from police in a few minutes. Multiple agencies on scene. More photos from @ernievelaKXLY pic.twitter.com/kudsYy5Gcs — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) September 11, 2020

Multiple people have been detained and are being questioned. Several agencies have since responded to the area.

