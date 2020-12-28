Spokane non-profits, small businesses can pick up free PPE Tuesday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-area non-profits and small businesses can pick up personal protective equipment at no cost on Tuesday.

The distribution event is made possible by Greater Spokane Inc. and will provide disposable masks, cloth masks, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products to those that need them.

Tomorrow, Tuesday Dec. 29th, is our last PPE Distribution of 2020. Disposable masks, hand sanitizer, cleaner and cloth masks for employees, customers and volunteers. Register here https://t.co/g5LSr2k8iI pic.twitter.com/XlfM71lB6N — Cindy Wendle (@CindyWendle) December 28, 2020

Those looking to pick up items are asked to register first and can do so here. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

