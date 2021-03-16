Spokane neurosurgeon accused of performing unnecessary spinal surgeries

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane neurosurgeon is accused of performing extensive spinal surgeries.

The Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery alleges Jason Adam Dreyer performed these surgeries without clear medical indications while practicing at Providence St. Mary’s in Walla Walla.

According to a statement of charges document, in many cases, Dreyer overstated treatements and inadequately charted them in patient records.

The document shows Dreyer recommended spinal surgery to a patient who was complaining of lower back pain and did the same with a different patient who had minor disc abnormalities. In both of these instances, radiographic imagery showed different results than what Dreyer was reporting and the Board said performing spinal surgery on these patients was not within the medical standard of care.

The statement of charges details seven instances where Dreyer’s recommendation for surgery was “overstated.”

Dreyer’s license has not been revoked, nor suspended at this time.

