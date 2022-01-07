Spokane neighborhoods wake up to snow-covered roads during big storm

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether it was going to work or to school this morning, some handled the snow better than others.

Patrick Dougherty is a chiropractor who lives just two miles from his practice.

“You just have to go slow,” said Dougherty. “Hopefully everybody goes slow, cause it’s slick, it’s thick snow.”

But while he was just going in to work, many in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood were still shoveling walkways and trying to clear their cars.

“I have a neighbor that comes around with a snowblower, and he does our block, which is nice,” said Spokane resident, Greg Beumer. “Then I come out and keep shoveling all day long. But you know it’s exercise and I like it.”

While city plows treat hills, bridges and arterials, the morning is when many people are left to their own devices.

Beumer says it’s been difficult for plows to get by on narrow streets where there are too many cars.

“It’s really hard for everybody to go to the opposite side of the street because there’s no room. There just isn’t,” he said. “Not all the streets are that way, I know but most of these residential ones are a lot narrower.”

Despite the difficulties, Beumer says he doesn’t mind the big storm and believes it’s all a part of living in the Inland Northwest.

“I like the four seasons. I pay for it, you know?” he said. “I live up here, I like it.”

