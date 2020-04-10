Spokane native named Sea Sailor of the Year

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Navy Office of Community Outreach

NORFOLK, Va. — A Spokane native assigned to the USS West Virginia has been named the 2019 Sea Sailor of the Year.

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew Thompson is currently serving in Kings Bay, Georgia. He serves as the Medical Department Representative and is solely responsible for the health and welfare of 170 Sailors.

“The moment my commanding officer informed me of my selection as the SUBLANT Sailor of the Year, I was so completely overwhelmed with pride, honor and shock, that I was speechless,” Thompson said. “My heart skipped a beat trying to fully comprehend what I had just accomplished.”

Thompson now heads to the next round of competition, which will name the U.S. Fleet Forces Command Sailor the Year.

