Spokane native blows judges away on ‘The Voice,’ joins Gwen Stefani’s team

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A Spokane native joined Gwen Stefani’s team on ‘The Voice’ Tuesday night.

Country singer Blake Shelton was the first to hit the buzzer when Liam St. John began belting out Marcy Playground’s “Sex & Candy.” Stefani was close behind, and ultimately won St. John over.

When asked who he was, St. John gave his name and said “…I’m from Spokane, Washington,” unleashing an argument between judges over how to correctly pronounce the name ‘Spokane.’

According to his publicist, St. John graduated from Whitworth University with a degree in marketing. He went on to get his MBA and coach track, before eventually choosing his love for music over marketing.

You can watch the full audition here.

