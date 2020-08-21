Spokane music venue ‘The Pin’ announces permanent closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pin is officially closing its doors.

The owners of the Spokane music venue announced the closure in a Facebook post on Friday.

“We have had the best time with you the last few years. We are devastated to announce that we are closing our doors permanently due to the current state of the world, and the unpredictable time before we would be allowed to open our doors again. This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, but something we have been trying to determine what is best, for the last 5 long months,” the post reads.

The all-ages venue featured up-and-coming artists, as well as local musicians.

Those with tickets for upcoming shows will be refunded to their point of purchase.

