Spokane MultiCare employee tests positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A health care worker at the MultiCare Spokane Internal Medicine Clinic has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the organization said Thursday.

In a release, Kevin Maloney with MultiCare said the Spokane Regional Health District has been notified, and the entire clinic is being disinfected before patients are allowed back.

All employees who worked with the infected person have also been notified.

“We know that we are in an unprecedented time and we are doing all possible to keep both patients and employees safe,” said MultiCare’s spokesman George Hampton.

“We feel for any patients or employees affected,” Hampton added. “We are grateful to our employees who work on the front lines of this health emergency.”

Any other employees who show symptoms will be tested and isolated, said Maloney.

The announcement comes the same day the State Department of Health confirmed an additional four COVID-19 cases in Spokane County, bringing the total to nine.

