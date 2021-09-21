Spokane mom hopes vaccine gets approved for younger kids soon

by Kaitlin Knapp

Spokane Mom Sara Mitchell COPYRIGHT: KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– Kids in the Spokane area are getting hit hard by COVID-19.

Over the weekend, 17-percent of the cases were in children nine and younger. Right now, Pfizer is only approved for kids 12 and older, but that could change soon.

One Spokane mother says having the vaccine means extra protection and less anxiety.

Sara Mitchell has an 11-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter. She says she considered not putting them in public school this year because she didn’t want them to get sick.

“I was talking to them about me being scared for them to be in school and he said ‘I want the vaccine when I can have it.’ So I was like, ‘ok, you can have it.'”

Mitchell says she understands why some people are hesitant about the vaccine because she used to be one of them.

“But, like I said, I trust science.”

Pfizer says in its trial, smaller children got a third of the normal dose. The company says the antibody levels in it were just as strong as teens and young adults.

However, nothing can happen until the FDA gives Pfizer the green light. Mitchell says thinking about a denial from our health leaders makes her anxious. It could mean her daughter could not get vaccinated for another four years.

“I don’t want my kids getting sick and going to the hospital and I don’t want anyone else’s kids getting sick and going to the hospital.”

Pfizer says it plans on submitting its report by the end of the month. Then, the FDA says an approval can come in a matter of weeks.

“I want them to have the extra protection, so I’m all for it. I’m ready for them to get vaccinated.”

All parents and kids can do now, is wait.

Pfizer says it will keep collecting information in order to file for full FDA for this age group. It is also expecting trial data for kids as young as six months as soon as the fourth quarter of the year.

Sara Mitchell is fully vaccinated. Her 11-year-old son told her he wants to get the COVID vaccine when he's old enough. Pfizer plans on submitting a report detailing its vaccine trial in kids 5-11-years-old. The FDA could approve emergency use of it. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/DcLflvNZ1b — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) September 21, 2021

RELATED: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.