Spokane model train club looking for new home

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s train tracks connect more than a century of history.

“People don’t realize that 150 years ago, when the railroads first came to Spokane, that was the only way to get around,” said Michael Baker. “There was no interstate, there were no roads.”

Baker is a founding member of the Evergreen Railroad Modelers Club. He is a train enthusiast who has been playing with models since he was about three.

“One of our main rules is you’ve got to have fun. We don’t take anything too seriously, you leave your troubles at the front door,” he said.

The group has been around for about 13 years, but now their future isn’t certain.

Member Jerry Quinn says their rent is going up more than $1,000 when their lease is up next year. He says it’s not feasible to continue there.

“We estimate we have $30,000 investigated in the layout,” Quinn said of their current space. “But, I would also venture that we have 30,000 hours worth of effort by the individual members that participate.

Now, the group is looking for a new place to call home.

“And have a remarkable, permanent locale for model railroad history and Spokane history,” Quinn said.

The Evergreen Railroad Modelers Club are now asking for help finding a new home.

If you know of possible space, reach out to the club.

They also hope you will stop by their open house on Saturday. It will be held at the Greenacres Shopping Center in Spokane Valley from 5 to 9 p.m.

