Spokane middle, high schoolers are back in the classroom Monday

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — March 13 was the last day Spokane middle and high school students sat in a classroom. Nearly a year later, the day has finally come where they can head back to school.

Students will be in-person twice a week starting Monday, plus alternate Fridays.

Though they’re divided up into two groups — students say they couldn’t be happier. For some students, it’s the first time they’re stepping into a new school.

First day of school jitters are starting to set in for students like Lilia and Maylin Nicholson.

“I was kind of nervous, but now I feel like I’m less nervous,” said Maylin. “Now, I’m really excited.”

Maylin is heading to Sacajawea Middle School for the first time. Her sister Lilia is starting her freshman year at LC. They haven’t walked the school halls since last March.

“I said goodbye to all my teachers just in case I wasn’t going to see them again,” Lilia said.

Learning at home has been a challenge—between distractions and loneliness, this day couldn’t get here any quicker, although they wish it was more than twice a week.

“I want to go back to school full-time, so it’s kind of like missing out on my freshman year of high school,” said Lilia.

But these sisters see it as a step in the right direction.

“I’m going to consider this Tuesday my first day of school,” said fellow LC freshman Noelle Fries. “I didn’t think that we were going to go back to school at all this year, so it was really surprising to me that we were eventually going to go back and I’m really glad that we are.”

Fries says she’s excited to see her friends and teachers, plus continue with the drill team.

And while we know things won’t be the same, this hard time puts things into perspective and makes you realize that we can handle what is put in front of us.

“One of the quotes that she [teacher] always reminded us of is ‘This too shall pass’ and telling us even the good things will pass, even COVID should pass one day,” said Maylin.

RELATED: Spokane Public Schools details what class will look like for high schoolers upon return

RELATED: Spokane Public Schools shares what class will look like for 7th and 8th graders

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.