Spokane mental health advisor to pay more than $135K for fraudulent Medicaid billing

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane doctor is paying more than $135,000 to resolve allegations of fraudulently billing Washington State Medicaid.

Licensed mental health counselor Dr. Ray Smith agreed to pay $138,984 in the settlement. Dr. Smith’s company, “A Brief Counseling Center,” employed a number of mental health treatment providers, and billed Washington State Medicaid for their services.

According to court documents, the therapists Dr. Smith billed were not eligible or qualified for Medicaid, nor were they contacted by the state. Medicaid provides health insurance for needy and low-income residents of Washington.

“Mental health services are a vital component of a safe and strong community, and our public funding for those services is a precious and limited resource,” said United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Fraudulently billing the public for unqualified and unlicensed therapy services provided to some of the most vulnerable members of our community is simply unconscionable, and will not be tolerated.”

The case began in November 2019 when two whistleblowers spoke out about Dr. Smith and his company. The United States intervened in February 2022 and obtained the settlement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for high-quality mental health services,” said Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “To pose as qualified mental health professionals in order to claim Medicaid dollars is unethical, dangerous, and unlawful.”

