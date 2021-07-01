Spokane Medical Examiner: Initial circumstances suggest 5 died from heat-related issues

SPOKANE, Wash. — Initial circumstances suggest five people died from heat-related issues this week, the Spokane Medical Examiner said Thursday.

The City of Spokane said Thursday that two people at the New Washington Apartments died on Wednesday. The Medical Examiner identified one of those people as 68-year-old Robert Hunt, though an exact cause and manner of his death has not yet been determined.

City Spokesman Brian Coddington said another person at the complex died and a woman in her 60s was found dead in her home in Northwest Spokane.

Information on the two other victims has not yet been released. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will identify those people, as well as confirm an exact cause of their deaths at a later time.

