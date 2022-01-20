Spokane Medical Examiner identifies man shot at Cedar Springs Estates

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Medical Examiner released the identity of the man shot and killed on Jan. 8 at the Cedar Springs Estates.

They said Tony Loehding, 53, was the person killed. Their manner of death was homicide and the cause was multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time of the shooting, the Spokane Police Department said a suspect was detained and was cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

