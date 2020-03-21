Spokane Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to write letters, deliver food to seniors

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Meals on Wheels is stepping up its game to deliver food to as many seniors as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The non-profit said both it and Mid-City Concerns Senior Center are doing all they can to can to help to some of Spokane’s most vulnerable population during the viral outbreak.

In a release, Meals on Wheels said they’ve upgraded their delivery routes to serve an additional 10 seniors per day. The non-profit is also delivering warm meals to the senior center members while it’s closed for activity.

In order to provide these services safely, Meals on Wheels has implemented new safety protocols. These include practicing social distancing, and making sure volunteers stay home when they feel sick.

They have also increased sanitary efforts, and encourage volunteers to use the hand sanitizer stations at each entrance as much as possible.

In order to keep up with demand, Meals on Wheels says it could use extra volunteers. Right now, they’re in need of food delivery drivers, as well as people who can perform welfare checks.

The non-profit says it could also use people willing to write cards or create gift boxes to show seniors currently in isolation there are people who care.

CLICK HERE to learn more about volunteering.

