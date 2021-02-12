Spokane Meals on Wheels desperate for drivers

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a surge in home-bound seniors since the pandemic started, Greater Spokane County’s Meals on Wheels is struggling to keep up with the influx of seniors needing their services.

“When the pandemic hit, we doubled the number of seniors. We have not doubled our volunteers. In fact, we’ve lost a lot of volunteers,” said Janet Dixon, the Development Director for Greater Spokane County’s Meals on Wheels.

Dixon says they’ve lost a lot of volunteers because people didn’t want to be out and about once COVID hit. Because of the concern, more people stopped serving with the organization, leaving them scrounging for enough resources to keep seniors fed.

“We’re just continuing to grow, grow, grow, and less and less volunteers to help us get those routes done,” Dixon said.

Meals on Wheels makes it their mission to be a full-support network for these seniors. Many of them are isolated now more than ever before which can lead to serious problems if they’re not having human interactions regularly.

“Isolation is a huge thing for our seniors even outside the pandemic, but now, it is huge,” Dixon said.

Delivery drivers do daily health checks on the seniors, making sure their cognitive ability is working well and that their health isn’t decreasing. However, in some rural routes, drivers are only getting out once a week. The routes that need the most help right now are: Hillyard, Downtown and the West Plains.

Current volunteers say it’s time well spent in the community.

“Those are the best parts. Seeing their smile and seeing their eyes light up,” Diana Picone said.

You only have to donate as much time as your schedule allows and can choose where you deliver to. Every route follows strict COVID-safety guidelines, so you and the seniors can stay safe during the food delivery. More information on how to become a volunteer can be found on the organization’s website.

