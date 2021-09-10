Spokane Mayor Woodward orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of longtime Colfax Fire Chief

by Olivia Roberts

Former Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse, who died from an apparent heart attack while responding to a wildfire Courtesy of Glenn Johnson. Pullman Fire PIO

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all city facilities to be lowered to half-staff Friday in remembrance of longtime Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse.

The order coincides with Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agencies be lowered Friday.

Chief Krouse died in the line of duty on August 28. He collapsed while fighting a wildfire on the outskirts of town. A team of firefighters rushed him to the hospital where he died of an apparent heart attack.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Colfax.

