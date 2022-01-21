Spokane Mayor Woodward appoints new HR Director
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward announced her selection of Kris Smith as the new City Human Resources Department Director.
Smith is a West Point graduate with more than 20 years of human resources experience. She has had senior leadership positions within three federal agencies.
“The city is a people business, and Spokane is getting a leader with extensive experience in growing organizations as supportive, inclusive, and desired places to work,” Woodward said.
Smith also served five years in the Army as a logistics officer. Her first day is Feb. 22, pending confirmation by the City Council on Monday.
“She has served her country with honor and will be a great addition to our organization,” said Woodward.
This is the third leadership position Woodward has announced in the past several weeks. She recently appointed a new Planning Director and Community, Housing, and Human Services Director this month.
Woodward also plans to appoint a new Neighborhood, Housing, and Human Services director very soon.
