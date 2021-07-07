Spokane mayor to host discussion on proposed revisions to warming, cooling and air ordinance

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Nadine Woodward

SPOKANE, Wash. — The blistering heat wave that came through Spokane last week showed people need to protect themselves from it, and Mayor Nadine Woodward will be holding a public discussion about a proposed emergency update to an ordinance that addresses providing temporary shelters for extreme weather conditions and other environmental hazards.

On Wednesday, July 7, Woodward will be seeking input from various stakeholders before the city council takes emergency action on Monday. These include Spokane City Council members, shelter providers, human services boards members, business representatives, city staff and others who have been invited to attend.

City of Spokane said staff prepared and executed a cooling center plan for extreme heat last week, which was based on experience and user feedback from the safer air center operated in September. The cooling center plan included a central location in Riverfront Park and in-neighborhood library locations.

A total of 731 people used cooling center rooms at the Looff Carrousel from June 26 through July 4. City of Spokane said those using the cooling centers hit a peak of 33 people between 2 and 3 pm last Saturday, which was also the greatest one-day usage at 171 total people. Centers at libraries experienced longer stays, but reported no capacity issues.

Low-barrier shelter capacity ranged between 46 and 86 available spaces during the same period.

The discussion will happen at the Spokane Veteran Memorial Arena Board Room from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: Spokane plans to better utilize cooling centers in the future

RELATED: People in need seek shelter in City of Spokane’s new temporary ‘safer air center’

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.