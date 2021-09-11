Spokane Mayor proclaims Sept. 11 as ‘Day of Service and Remembrance’

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — The mayor or Spokane proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 11 to be “9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance,” in honor of those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In the proclamation, Mayor Nadine Woodward encouraged people of Spokane to honor the lives of those lost in the attacks. This includes participating in community service and remembrance ceremonies on Sept. 11 and throughout the year.

“Participating in service and remembrance activities on September 11th is a positive and respectful way to to remember the lives of those lost, pay tribute to those who rose in service, and honor those who continue to serve our country today,” the proclamation said.

.@MayorSpokane has proclaimed Sept. 11, 2021, as 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance. We encourage everyone to participate in service and remembrance activities as a positive way to remember those we lost on September 11th and pay tribute to those who rose in service.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/hD90qruIPw — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) September 11, 2021

The proclamation described how community organizations and family members of 9/11 victims began observing the anniversary of the attacks as a charitable service day to honor those who died.

Various ceremonies are being held throughout the Inland Northwest on Saturday.

