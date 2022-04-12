Spokane mayor plans to form task force following shootings

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash — A drive-by shooting happened early Saturday morning outside Lucky’s Pub in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police identified 29-year-old Jonathan Love as the suspected shooter.

Mayor Nadine Woodward says she’s currently working with Spokane Police chief, Craig Meidl to form a task force following the rise in shootings.

Woodward says it’s not just happening in Spokane, but that shootings are on the rise across the country.

“Especially during COVID. Isolation, frustration, anxiety, people mentally unstable. But we’re also seeing drug-related, and gang-related types of shootings,” Woodward said. The new task force would address shootings and violent crimes.

Woodward says she wants to see more accountability from the judicial system.

“We also have more felons who have access to guns. Our police department is doing an incredible job investigating these cases. They’re solving a majority of these cases but a majority of these individuals are being arrested. They’re going to jail and being let out, or booked and they’re let out in a day or two,” Woodward said.

Court documents don’t show what exactly led to the drive-by shooting outside of Lucky’s Pub, but police said on Saturday they learned that a fight had broken out at the bar.

Investigators say Lucky’s employees asked Love’s friend to leave the bar due to his behavior.

Court documents show two of the victims are on life support as of this weekend and were not expected to survive.

Love made an appearance in court and is facing multiple first degree assault charges.

