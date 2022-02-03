Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward supports bill limiting mandated statewide emergencies

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released a letter in support of House Bill 1772, a bill that would limit the length and use of State of Emergency proclamations.

Woodward said Washington has been under a statewide emergency for 700 days. She hopes this bill will limit these emergencies to 60 days unless authorized by the Washington legislature.

My letter of support for HB 1772. Washington has been under a statewide emergency for 700 days. Enough is enough! This bill limits a State of Emergency to 60 days unless authorized by the legislature, allows lawmakers to terminate SOE, and reduces fines for violations. pic.twitter.com/o3BgRMETgO — Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) February 3, 2022

She says the bill would allow lawmakers to terminate a State of Emergency under certain conditions. She also advocated for reduced fines for violations under emergency orders.

Woodward says the current state law surrounding SOE’s needs more checks and balances from other state representatives. She says other divisions should be able to express their thoughts on mandated emergencies and can act on their behalf.

Washington legislature introduced the bill on Jan. 10 and had a public hearing about it on Monday. You can check the bill’s progress here.

READ: Spokane City Councilwoman to speak at Inslee press conference Thursday

READ: Washington to accept grant applications for state-wide parks and recreation projects

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.