Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward responds to Gov. Inslee’s COVID-19 mandates

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward weighed in on Gov. Jay Inslee’s new COVID-19 mandates Wednesday, stressing the importance of staying healthy as a community.

“As information and data continue to evolve with COVID, it’s important to come together as a community to keep our physical, emotional, and economic health in mind. While we are all experiencing frustration and fatigue, we encourage everyone to adjust again and wear masks or face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” Woodward said. “Spokane has continued to rise to the challenge of keeping our community and healthcare system stable. It is more important than ever that our businesses can remain open, and wearing masks is an important collective behavior to keep the momentum moving forward.”

On Monday, the City of Spokane announced all of its employees and visitors would be required to wear masks inside, regardless of their vaccination status.

This comes as Gov. Jay Inslee announced new indoor mask mandates that will go into effect across the state on Monday. The mandate affects everyone, whether or not they are vaccinated. Vaccinated people previously did not have to wear masks in indoor spaces.

The expansion comes as the state recently saw a record number of COVID hospitalizations previously set in December.

Every county in Washington currently falls within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) definition of “substantial or high transmission.” Additionally, each of the state’s 35 local health officers recently recommended all people, vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks indoors.

There will be limited exceptions where face coverings will not be required under the new mandate. This includes office spaces not easily accessible to the public where people are vaccinated, and when working alone indoors or in a vehicle with no public face-to-face interaction.

Small, private indoor gatherings where all attendees are vaccinated are also exempt.

