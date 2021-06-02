Spokane Mayor, County Commissioner, partners to announce homelessness system updates

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward and County Commissioner Mary Kuney, along with other partners, will announce new resources coming to the regional homelessness system.

Joined by Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw, Salvation Army’s Major Ken Perine, Volunteers of America’s president and CEO Fawn Schott, the City of Spokane said the new elements are part of Woodward’s plan she announced last summer to address homelessness.

The plan seeks to rapidly transition people out of homelessness, introduce greater consistency, flexibility and day use into the drop-in offering, and add resources for 18-to-24-year-olds.

The announcement will be made on Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at the Cannon Street shelter.

