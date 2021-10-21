Spokane mayor, city council seek public input on American Rescue Plan funds

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you have ideas on how Spokane should COVID funds? The City of Spokane is inviting you to present them at open house discussions next week.

To help speed up the community’s pandemic recovery, Mayor Nadine Woodward and the City Council will host a series of drop-in-style open houses to discuss ideas on how to use the latest round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief funding.

“Input from our neighborhoods is extremely important so we are taking the conversation to them,” Woodward said. “This is another opportunity for us to engage with the community on how we can use the federal funding most meaningfully for Spokane.”

Here’s where and when the open the houses will take place:

North Central High School: Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Rogers High School: Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Ferris High School: Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The City said all of the open houses will take place in the cafeteria or multipurpose areas of the schools.

“These will be a continuation of the conversation we started virtually,” Beggs said. “We have received great feedback and look forward to further discussion and ideas.”

The City said participants will begin with a short video orientation before moving to a series of tables to discuss ideas in greater detail. City staff will answer questions and record ideas during these discussions. Woodward, Beggs and other councilmembers are expected to be at the events.

The open houses are designed as drop-in style so participants can arrive at any time and engage for as long as they like during the two-hour sessions.

