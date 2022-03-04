Spokane man who’s been arrested more than 225 faces new charges

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local man who has been arrested more than 225 times has been arrested once again.

Spokane Police booked 45-year-old Glen W. O’Brien into jail on Wednesday for vehicle prowling, theft and malicious mischief.

Vehicle Prowling.mp4 from SpokanePD on Vimeo.

Officers said O’Brien was captured on video breaking into a car and stealing items from inside.

Police said they have seen a dramatic rise in vehicle prowling downtown recently. In the first two months of this year, vehicle prowling incidents grew by 441.7 percent compared to the same time period last year.

O’Brien was contacted as recently as last week for a different incident, where he was cited for reckless burning. An outreach team member offered to refer him to services, but O’Brien indicated he was not homeless and refused help.

O’Brien, who has 47 felony convictions, was released from jail on his own recognizance.

