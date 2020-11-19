Spokane man to spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking minors

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking two minors and an adult woman.

Jerry Roberts, 39, pleaded guilty in state court to two counts of first-degree and one count of second-degree promoting prostitution.

According to police, he was in custody in August 2018 and was communicating with a woman from jail, directing her to prostitute herself in order to raise bail money for him. An investigation by the Spokane Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit found Roberts had a history of actively trafficking the victim.

In January 2020, Roberts was contacted again when he transported an underage girl to an undercover human trafficking operation conducted by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

An investigation found Roberts was actively trafficking two minors.

Roberts was sentenced to 60 months for the second-degree charge and 120 months for the two, first-degree charges. He will serve them concurrently.

