Spokane man to give away 300 Thanksgiving meals, all while supporting local

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man has found an effective way to help struggling restaurants and hungry people at the same time.

On Thursday, 300 Thanksgiving dinners will be served for free to anyone who wants one.

Rick Clark has raised more than $60,000 since the pandemic started, just by hosting Facebook Live videos. He’s dumped that money into dozens of local restaurants and has no plans to stop, especially during these times.

It started as a modest goal last spring: Collect a few hundred bucks on Facebook to buy pizza for a homeless shelter.

Rick Clark raised $500 in just 20 minutes.

“The next night I thought there’s no way people are going to give me another penny and we raised $1,000 the second night,” said Clark.

People he knew and strangers he’s never met kept sending money.

“We raised $51,000 in 42 days the first round,” said Clark.

Now, during a second shutdown, Clark is raising money once again. His Quaran-team has grown to 4,500 members.

Their donations fund Clark’s massive take-out orders. The business is a blessing, and the food helps those in need.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve called a restaurant and they’re like you know, we’re hurting, but we’re not hurting as bad as this guy next door,” said Clark. “”When they pass that on to someone else knowing they could take advantage of this and get $2,000.”

Rick dropped $4,500 between three restaurants on Wednesday, which will dish up 300 Thanksgiving dinners for free to anyone who wants one.

The first 100 people to show up at Terry’s Breakfast and Lunch in Spokane Valley at 11 a.m. will get a free turkey dinner. The same offer applies for the first 100 at Molly’s Family Restaurant in downtown Spokane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Bark, A Rescue Pub will also hand out free turkey dinners to the first 100, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Clark is no millionaire, however he did Wednesday night’s live fundraiser inside the Paulsen Building Penthouse.

The owner of the Compass Room is donating the space to help raise money. People will get a raffle ticket for every $100 they donate to Clark’s fundraisers. The winner will get to spend six hours inside the penthouse with a small group of friends.

