Spokane man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for child rape

iStock/allanswart

SPOKANE, Wash.– A Spokane man convicted of raping a 6-year-old was sentenced Wednesday.

Charles Allen Moore Jr., 41, got the maximum sentence for three counts of first-degree child rape. He was sentenced to 30 years.

A jury found Moore guilty on all three counts he faced, which stemmed from sexually assaulting a 6-year-old. The Spokane Police Department said the abuse came to light when the 6-year-old told their sister what was happening. Their sister then told grandparents about what was happening.

The Spokane Police Special Victims Unit started working on the case in July 2019. The lead detective said it was one of the most disturbing cases he has encountered.

Officers said Moore has a relationship with the family.

Moore was also charged with first-degree child molestation involving the sister. He pled guilty to third-degree-degree assault domestic violence. Moore will face a judge again next week for sentencing on that charge.

If you or somebody you love has been sexually assaulted, you are not alone. You can reach the National Helpline for Sexual Assault at 1-800-656-4673.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.