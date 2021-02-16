Spokane man pleads guilty to possessing images of children being sexually abused

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 60 images and videos of children being sexually abused.

Steven Prestwood, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of a controlled substance-heroin.

Prestwood was arrested in August 2020 after the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Unit received a tip regarding multiple images and video classified as child pornography.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and with the help of the Spokane Police Department, were able to locate Prestwood in downtown Spokane.

In an interview, Prestwood admitting to possessing heroin, but said he did not use it. He claimed he found the drugs in “the park” and only picked it up so a child would not find it.

Detectives asked about the two cell phones he had with him and it was then that Prestwood requested a lawyer.

He pleaded guilty to the felony charges on Thursday and is set to be sentenced at the end of March.

