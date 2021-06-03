Spokane man killed in climbing accident on Mt. Hood

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office



CLACKAMAS CO., Oregon — A 64-year-old Spokane man has been identified as the hiker who died on Mt. Hood this past weekend.

Authorities said Patrick Michael Stretch fell 500 feet while descending the mountain with his son. They were on the Old Chute route, which is approximately 10,500 feet in elevation.

Search and Rescue crews immediately responded, including two volunteers who happened to be recreating on Mt. Hood at the time. They immediately made their way to the scene and were able to make contact with witnesses within an hour and a half of the initial call.

Upon reaching Stretch, rescuers had found he had passed away. Rescue crews loaded Stretch’s body onto a skiable rescue litter basket and made their down the mountain a few hours later.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.