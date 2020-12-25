Spokane man giving out 600 free meals on Christmas Day at these local restaurants

SPOKANE, Wash. — Santa isn’t the only one spreading cheer this Christmas. A Spokane man and his Quaranteam are at it again, making sure no one goes hungry on Christmas Day.

Rick Clark set out with a goal at the beginning of the pandemic to feed community members while supporting local businesses. He had no idea at the time just how many lives he’d end up impacting. As of Thanksgiving, Clark had raised more than $60,000 through Facebook Live videos.

He fed roughly 200 people on Christmas Eve with just some of the money raised, and he plans to feed even more this Christmas Day.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Dec. 25, head to one of these restaurants for a free meal while supplies last.

Haha’s Teriyaki Grill: 9331 N. Division

9331 N. Division Peking Palace: 11110 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

11110 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley Gordy’s Sichuan Cafe: 501 E. 30th, Spokane’s South Hill

The meals are available to anyone who needs something to eat on Christmas, Clark says.

