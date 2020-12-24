Spokane man giving away free meals at these local restaurants on Christmas Eve

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane restaurants are offering free lunches on Christmas Eve, thanks to one Spokane man’s successful initiative.

Rick Clark started raising money last spring to feed people in need during the pandemic while supporting local. As of Thanksgiving, he’d raised over $60,000 through Facebook Live videos.

Now, he and his Quaranteam want to make sure people don’t go hungry on Christmas Eve.

They’ll be handing out 75 free meals to customers at Kitty Cantina: Spokane’s Cat Cafe, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Additionally, Clark will hand out 125 free meals at Domini’s Sandwiches, located at 703 W. Sprague, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man raises over $21,000 to feed local organizations during the pandemic

READ: Spokane man to give away 300 free meals on Thanksgiving, all while supporting local

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.