Spokane man drowns in Pend Oreille River near Ione

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

IONE, Wash. — A 37-year-old man drowned in the Pend Oreille River near Ione on Friday evening.

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as John A. Nelson of Spokane.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was last seen trying to remove a log entangled in a dock line along Larch Lane in Ione.

First responders tried to locate Nelson throughout the night on Friday, but were unsuccessful. His body was found Saturday mid-morning about 50 feet downstream from the dock.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that the waters are still not at summer conditions. The river is colder and at higher levels than normal for this time of year.

This is the fourth drowning reported in the Inland Northwest within the last few weeks. Two men drowned near Corbin Park and another died after hitting a piling and being pulled under the water near People’s Park in Spokane.

RELATED: Family of Spokane River drowning victim asks others to wear life jackets

READ: ‘It’s heartbreaking’: Two men drown in two days at Corbin Park; Kootenai Co. firefighters encouraging life jackets

READ: Water safety reminders from Spokane’s water rescue team

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.